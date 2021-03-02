2021 March 2 17:21

Framo will supply pumping systems for foundations of Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm project

The Alfa Laval company and world-leading pump manufacturer Framo, will supply pumping systems for foundations of Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm project. It is the second order for pumping systems in this application and marks an important milestone as it applies the company’s extensive experience from the offshore industry to renewable energy applications, according to the company's release.

The order from Saipem, a global leader in engineering, drilling and construction in the energy and infrastructure sectors, comprises Framo pumping systems. They will be used in a so-called suction bucket technology in the installation of Seagreen, Scotland’s largest offshore wind park. Once finalized it will include 114 turbines producing 1075 MW to supply 1.3 million households with low-carbon energy. Framo pumping system technology will secure and safely anchor the wind turbine platforms to the seabed.

Suction anchor technology has an environmentally friendly footprint. Besides lowering costs due to the increased installation speed, the concept provides for easy decommissioning and a practically noise-free installation. The technology of suction and bucket foundation has secured and safely anchored platforms and offshore installations around the world since the 1990s. Now, the concept of bucket foundation has been adapted for offshore wind turbines foundations. Framo is meeting the market demand by offering complete pumping systems required for the installation of the turbine foundations.

ABOUT FRAMO AS

Framo AS is a pump manufacturer based in the region of Vestland. Framo’s main office is outside Bergen, and the company has three factories and a large service workshop in the region of Vestland. The company was founded in 1938 and is now a worldwide organisation with branches in a total of eight countries on three continents. Today, the company has 1,250 employees and is a leading manufacturer of pump systems for the chemical tanker market and the offshore industry. Framo is part of the Alfa Laval group, and Bergen is the head office for marine pump systems. All Framo products are sold by Framo and Framo also carries out all maintenance of their products.