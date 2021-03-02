  The version for the print
  • 2021 March 2 17:06

    Haldor Topsoe joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as Strategic Corporate Partner

    Today, Haldor Topsoe and Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping formalized their collaboration by signing a Partnership Agreement, according to the company's release.

    With the Agreement, Topsoe becomes an official partner to the Center, committing to a long-term strategic collaboration about the development of zero carbon technologies for the maritime industry.

    The collaboration will depart in the conversion of renewable resources - such as biomass and green electricity – to energy carriers and fuels. Topsoe is also developing and industrializing solid oxide electrolysis cells (SOEC) for highly efficient production of hydrogen by electrolysis of water. Topsoe and the Center are both parties to an already announced project, SOFC4Maritime, supported by a grant from EUDP.

    As a strategic partner to the Center, Topsoe will also join the Advisory Board, represented by Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer Kim Grøn Knudsen.

    With 70.000 ships consuming 300 million tons of fuel every year, global shipping accounts for around 3% of global carbon emissions, a share that is likely to increase as other industries tackle climate emissions in the coming decades.

    Achieving the long-term target of decarbonization requires new fuel types and a systemic change within the industry. Shipping is a globally regulated industry, which provides an opportunity to secure broad-based industry adoption of new technology and fuels.

    To accelerate the development of viable technologies a coordinated effort within applied research is needed across the entire supply chain. Industry leaders play a critical role in ensuring that laboratory research is successfully matured to scalable solutions matching the needs of industry. At the same time, new legislation will be required to enable the transition towards decarbonization.
     
    About the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

    The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is a not-for-profit, independent research- and development center working across the energy- and shipping sectors with industry, academia and authorities. With Partners, the Center create overview of viable decarbonization pathways, facilitate the development and implementation of new energy technologies; build confidence in new concepts and their supply chains; and accelerate the transition by defining and maturing viable strategic pathways to the required systemic change. The Center is placed in Copenhagen but work with partners globally.

    The Center was founded in 2020, made possible by a start-up donation of DKK 400m by the A.P. Møller Foundation. Strategic Partners to the Center include: Alfa Laval, American Bureau of Shipping, A.P. Moller - Maersk, Cargill, Haldor Topsoe, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NORDEN, NYK Line, Siemens Energy and Total.

    About Haldor Topsoe

    Haldor Topsoe is a global leader in supply of catalysts, technology, and services to the chemical and refining industries. Topsoe aims to be the global leader within carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024. By perfecting chemistry for a better world, we enable our customers to succeed in the transition towards renewable energy. Topsoe is headquartered in Denmark and serves customers around the globe. In 2020, our revenue was approximately DKK 6.2 billion, and we employ around 2,100 employees.

  2021 March 2

