2021 March 2 15:48

Ardmore Shipping takes on commercial management of four Carl Buettner chemical tankers

Ardmore Shipping Corporation has announced a new partnership with Carl Buettner – taking on the commercial management of four chemical tankers on behalf of the Bremen-based shipowner, according to the company's release.

The vessels – the MT Aurelia, MT Avalon, MT Apollo and MT Admiral – are high-quality 24,000 deadweight tonne (DWT) chemical tankers, and will operate alongside Ardmore’s own chemical tanker fleet. This move signals a doubling of the number of similar sized chemical tankers under Ardmore’s management, leveraging the Company’s global platform and experience in the chemical and vegetable oil trades.

Ardmore Shipping also owns and operates six chemical tankers (25-37,000 DWT), bringing the total number of chemical tankers under Ardmore’s management to ten, in addition to their large fleet of IMO 2/3 medium range tankers. The growth in more sustainable, non-fossil fuel cargoes is one of the key strands in Ardmore’s Energy Transition Plan, alongside an ongoing focus on fuel efficiency improvements and partnership projects with like-minded customers and shipping companies.