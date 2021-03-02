  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 2 15:00

    Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2M’2021 fell by 34% YoY

    The number of bunker operations fell from 526 to 522

    In January-February 2021, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals exceeded 122,100 tonnes, down some 34% versus 184,500 tonnes sold in January-February 2020, according to statistics obtained by IAA PortNews. 

    Over 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 105,100 tonnes, fuel containing material – about 14,200 tonnes, with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume.  

    The number of bunker operations fell from 526 to 522.

    In 2020, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 978,000 tonnes, down some 42%, year-on-year.

    Related link:

    Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2020 fell by 42% YoY>>>>

Другие новости по темам: bunker sales, Vladivostok  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 2

19:00 Zelenodolsk Plant lays down two high-speed passenger hydrofoils of Project 03830, Meteor-2020
18:45 Crowley promotes Dan Warner to Chief Financial Officer
18:05 The RSS Sir David Attenborough delivered to LR Class
17:54 Manufacture of auxiliary drilling modules for ice-resistant platform LSP “A” is underway
17:47 TORM purchases eight MR product tankers with chemical trading capabilities from TEAM Tankers in a partly share-based transaction
17:39 Inchcape’s new Port Cost Estimator is missing link in voyage cost puzzle
17:28 CMA CGM acquired a 50% interest minus one share in TTIA container terminal in Algeciras, Spain
17:25 First hydrogen filling station opened in Amsterdam port
17:21 Framo will supply pumping systems for foundations of Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm project
17:06 Haldor Topsoe joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as Strategic Corporate Partner
16:21 USCG, partners rescue two pilots from downed aircraft off Lanai
16:15 The Prax Group agrees exclusive crude oil supply arrangement with Trafigura
15:48 Ardmore Shipping takes on commercial management of four Carl Buettner chemical tankers
15:47 Ocean Infinity acquires MMT
15:00 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2M’2021 fell by 34% YoY
14:38 Tenderers sought for upcoming Port Hedland channel marker project
14:22 Local contractor wins Mt Bassett water reservoir demolition job
13:46 Mega RO-RO vessels handled in record time thanks to investment by PSA Zeebrugge
13:16 Wallenius Wilhelmsen returns three more vessels from cold lay-up
12:08 CMA CGM introduces PSS for cargo from Pakistan to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Adriatic, North Africa, Morocco & the Mediterranean
12:01 Port of Antwerp carries out the first trial for increasing draught on the Western Scheldt river
11:42 Throughput of port Azov in 2M’2021 surged by 68% YoY
11:09 Four companies join forces in HAV Group ASA
10:55 Port of Tallinn comments on the claim filed by Tallink
10:38 Tallink Grupp brings legal action against Port of Tallinn
10:09 Port of Vancouver cargo throughput increased by 1% to 145.5 million metric tonnes in 2020
09:51 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 2M’21 fell by 8.4% YoY
09:49 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 02, 2021
09:34 Oil prices go down in expectation OPEC+ meeting
09:18 Ports of Bremen container throughput down by 1.4 per cent to 51.1 million tons in 2020
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of March 1
08:00 TORM purchases eight MR product tankers
07:53 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Ismene

2021 March 1

17:39 Depth 2021 competition opens in the framework of the International Army Games
17:17 Vitol launches Green LNG offering
16:48 CMA CGM introduces PSS for cargo from/to North Europe to/from the Mediterranean & Black Sea
16:12 World’s largest steel company, China Baowu Steel Group, and Sibanthracite Group become strategic partners
15:34 NUTEP terminal sets new record of container handling
15:30 APM Terminals Kalundborg now operational
15:26 SEACOR Marine signs the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change
15:11 RF Navy’s small missile ship Orekhovo-Zuevo passes the Black Sea straits towards the Mediterranean Sea
13:33 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 22,193 pmt
13:12 Port of Antwerp to launch a new shipping guidance system
12:46 MOL to expand sharing of ship operation data
12:37 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
11:48 China ports container volume rises 13.2% in January of 2021Ningbo Containerized Freight Index keep rises in February
11:46 Russian Railways' network loading declined by 0.9% in 2M’2021
11:23 Global maritime leaders to exchange ideas at Singapore’s Annual Maritime Public Leaders’ Programme
10:59 Nevskaya Environmental Dredging Company supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
10:41 New research: unlocking a triple-win for UK ports and shipping
10:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 01, 2021
10:10 Austal Philippines delivers largest high speed ferry constructed in The Philippines
09:28 Week starts with oil prices increase
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of February 26

2021 February 28

16:13 ADNOC Logistics and Services announces strategic fleet expansion with acquisition of 6 VLCCs
15:41 Deltamarin introduces the new LNG-powered Kielmax Container Feeder design
14:07 USCG Cutter Kimball conducts maritime presence patrol in Pacific
13:29 Solstad announces contract awards in Australia
12:46 Rauma Shipyard restarts production gradually with stricter controls in place
11:03 JAXPORT to host free virtual training event for Northeast Florida small businesses