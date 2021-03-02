2021 March 2 15:00

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2M’2021 fell by 34% YoY

The number of bunker operations fell from 526 to 522

In January-February 2021, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals exceeded 122,100 tonnes, down some 34% versus 184,500 tonnes sold in January-February 2020, according to statistics obtained by IAA PortNews.

Over 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 105,100 tonnes, fuel containing material – about 14,200 tonnes, with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume.

In 2020, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 978,000 tonnes, down some 42%, year-on-year.



