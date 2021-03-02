2021 March 2 11:42

Throughput of port Azov in 2M’2021 surged by 68% YoY

The port’s grain turnover doubled

In January-February 2021, seaport of Azov handled 1,25 million tonnes of cargo, up 68%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport also grew by 68%, year-on-year, to 1.245 million tonnes.

In the reporting period, short-sea traffic surged 2.6 times to 599,000 tonnes with exports having increased by 34% to 613,000 tonnes. Imports fell by 35% to 35,000 tonnes, transit totaled 3,000 tonnes while no transit cargo handled in January-February 2020.



In the reported period, handling of grain grew two-fold to 1.087 million tonnes, coal – by 38% to 105,000 tonnes while handling of oil products plunged 3.8 times to 20,000 tonnes.



In January-February 2021, the port of Azov registered 333 arrivals and 346 departures versus 224 arrivals and 221 departures in January-February 2020.



Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.