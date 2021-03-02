2021 March 2 09:51

Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 2M’21 fell by 8.4% YoY

In January-February, the company handled 93 vessels

CPC Marine Terminal (MT) shipped 9.61 million tonnes of crude oil in January-February 2021, down 8.4%, year-on-year, says the company’s statistics.

In February 2021, CPC Marine Terminal (MT) loaded 5,493,045 gross tons (43,526,284 barrels) of crude oil. In the said month, the MT loaded 52 tankers, thus, during the first two months of the current year, 93 vessels were processed in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka.

Out of 5,493,045 tons lifted in February, 2,469,126 tons of crude oil were from Tengiz field, 963,051 tons - from Karachaganak field, 1,363,961 tons - from Kashagan field and 33,891 tons - from other Kazakh producers.

In February, the Kazakh producers shipped in total 4,830,029 tons of crude oil, and 663,016 tons of lifted crude were received from the Russian territory. The February lifting schedule was completed in full.

Since 2001 through to 28 February 2021, CPC Marine Terminal processed 6,740 tankers.

The CPC pipeline system is one of the largest investment projects with foreign capital in the energy sector in the CIS. The length of Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km; more than two thirds of all export crude oil from Kazakhstan and crude oil from the Russian fields, including those in the Caspian Region, are transported by this route. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also in poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Russian Federation (represented by Transneft – 24% and CPC Company – 7%) – 31%; Republic of Kazakhstan (represented by Kazmunaygaz – 19% and Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%) – 20.75%; Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company - 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company – 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited – 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.

