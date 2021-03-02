  The version for the print
    Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Ismene

    Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has entered into a time charter contract with Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd., for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Ismene, according to the company's release.

    The gross charter rate is US$16,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum October 15, 2021 up to maximum December 15, 2021. The charter is expected to commence on March 7, 2021. The m/v Ismene was chartered, as previously announced, to Phaethon International Company AG, at a gross charter rate of US$10,800 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

    The “Ismene” is a 77,901 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.

    The employment of “Ismene” is anticipated to generate approximately US$3.60 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

    Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Oceanis, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 37 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 11 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Oceanis, is approximately 4.8 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.18 years.

    About the Company

    Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

  Subscription

