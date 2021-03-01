2021 March 1 17:39

Depth 2021 competition opens in the framework of the International Army Games

In Sevastopol, the opening of the all-army stage of the Depth diving all-around competition took place in the framework of the International Army Games, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The solemn ceremony took place at the diving centre of the training center for training military rescuers and diving specialists of the Joint Training Centre of the Navy in the Karantinnaya Bay.

This year, the competition is attended by teams of divers from the Black Sea, Baltic, Northern and Pacific fleets, the Caspian Flotilla, units of the central subordination of the Main Command of the Navy, a subdivision of the EMERCOM, as well as military educational institutions of Russia.

During the competition, the Depth participants will identify the best in various diving competitions, including: providing assistance to an emergency surface ship, maintaining the life of an emergency submarine, underwater welding, assembling a flange, as well as providing first aid to a drowning person.

Also, during the competition, the best will be determined in the new stage of the competition - "Tug-of-war under water", which was first introduced into the competition program this year.

The competition will last until March 11. The winners will be awarded on the territory of the training centres diving range.

The winners of the all-army stage of the competition will be included in the Russian Navy team for participation in Army Games 2021