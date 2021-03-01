  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 1 16:48

    CMA CGM introduces PSS for cargo from/to North Europe to/from the Mediterranean & Black Sea

    CMA CGM introduces a Peak Season Surcharge:
    This PSS will apply as follows:
     Origin/Destination : From/to all North/West European ports to/from the Mediterranean (including all Morocco ports) & Black Sea
     Cargo : all types
     Amounts USD 150/EUR 150/GBP 150 per 20' | USD 300/EUR 300/GBP 300 per 40'
     Date of application: March 15th, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice

Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 1

17:39 Depth 2021 competition opens in the framework of the International Army Games
17:17 Vitol launches Green LNG offering
16:48 CMA CGM introduces PSS for cargo from/to North Europe to/from the Mediterranean & Black Sea
16:12 World’s largest steel company, China Baowu Steel Group, and Sibanthracite Group become strategic partners
15:34 NUTEP terminal sets new record of container handling
15:30 APM Terminals Kalundborg now operational
15:26 SEACOR Marine signs the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change
15:11 RF Navy’s small missile ship Orekhovo-Zuevo passes the Black Sea straits towards the Mediterranean Sea
13:33 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 22,193 pmt
13:12 Port of Antwerp to launch a new shipping guidance system
12:46 MOL to expand sharing of ship operation data
12:37 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
11:48 China ports container volume rises 13.2% in January of 2021Ningbo Containerized Freight Index keep rises in February
11:46 Russian Railways' network loading declined by 0.9% in 2M’2021
11:23 Global maritime leaders to exchange ideas at Singapore’s Annual Maritime Public Leaders’ Programme
10:59 Nevskaya Environmental Dredging Company supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
10:41 New research: unlocking a triple-win for UK ports and shipping
10:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 01, 2021
10:10 Austal Philippines delivers largest high speed ferry constructed in The Philippines
09:28 Week starts with oil prices increase
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of February 26

2021 February 28

16:13 ADNOC Logistics and Services announces strategic fleet expansion with acquisition of 6 VLCCs
15:41 Deltamarin introduces the new LNG-powered Kielmax Container Feeder design
14:07 USCG Cutter Kimball conducts maritime presence patrol in Pacific
13:29 Solstad announces contract awards in Australia
12:46 Rauma Shipyard restarts production gradually with stricter controls in place
11:03 JAXPORT to host free virtual training event for Northeast Florida small businesses

2021 February 27

15:39 Port Hedland named Australia’s Port of the Year
14:23 All sectors of activity impacted at Lerwick Harbour in 2020
13:48 JAXPORT unveils new Strategic Master Plan during 2021 State of the Port address
13:07 PSA & CDAS partner up to launch SmartBooking
12:32 NOAA begins transition exclusively to electronic navigation charts
11:43 USCG announces formal investigation into Coastal Reign capsizing
10:56 False allegation of attack 17nm west of Okwori terminal

2021 February 26

18:14 CADMATIC issued a certificate to ASCO's SRI Caspian Sea Project
17:56 Fincantieri and OCCAR to sign the contract for the construction of 2 new-generation submarines
17:38 IBIA announces the result of 2021 board elections
17:16 LNG-powered short-sea vessel Containerships Borealis makes first call to the port of Rotterdam
16:53 Volga Shipping Company opens river navigation season in the South of Russia
16:31 Port of Melbourne awards rail infrastructure contracts
16:25 ABS publishes guidance on methanol as marine fuel
16:05 Port of Corpus Christi and Port of Rotterdam sign MoU
15:48 Container giant MSC to open new depot in North Sea Port
15:05 Rosmorport announces changing of Dickson seaport boundaries
14:43 Corvette Stoyky and tanker Kola of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet started anti-piracy watch in the Gulf of Aden
14:19 PortNews offers new edition of its Hydrotechnika magazine
13:30 New edition of PortNews magazine is available now
12:14 CMA CGM to dedicate six new LNG-powered vessels to U.S. services
11:42 CPC system to transport 67.5 mln tons of crude oil in 2021
11:18 MPA awards LNG bunker supplier licence to Total Marine Fuels Private Limited
11:04 Wärtsilä and Ocean Technologies Group partner to deliver transformational learning solutions to improve safety and efficiency at sea
10:45 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 26, 2021
10:39 Car carrier Orca Ace earns ClassNK's 1st remote survey notation
10:36 Port of Baku Director General held online meeting with members of American-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce
10:14 Port of Gdynia welcomes largest single delivery of wind turbine propeller blades in Polish history
09:51 Bunker prices continue rising at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:32 Oil prices decrease amid dollar rise
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of February 26

2021 February 25

20:19 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 08, 2021
18:37 Port of Oakland boss appointed CAPA Vice President