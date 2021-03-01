2021 March 1 16:48

CMA CGM introduces PSS for cargo from/to North Europe to/from the Mediterranean & Black Sea

CMA CGM introduces a Peak Season Surcharge:

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin/Destination : From/to all North/West European ports to/from the Mediterranean (including all Morocco ports) & Black Sea

Cargo : all types

Amounts USD 150/EUR 150/GBP 150 per 20' | USD 300/EUR 300/GBP 300 per 40'

Date of application: March 15th, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice