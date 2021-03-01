-
2021 March 1 16:48
CMA CGM introduces PSS for cargo from/to North Europe to/from the Mediterranean & Black Sea
CMA CGM introduces a Peak Season Surcharge:
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin/Destination : From/to all North/West European ports to/from the Mediterranean (including all Morocco ports) & Black Sea
Cargo : all types
Amounts USD 150/EUR 150/GBP 150 per 20' | USD 300/EUR 300/GBP 300 per 40'
Date of application: March 15th, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice0 Links
