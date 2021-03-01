2021 March 1 15:30

APM Terminals Kalundborg now operational

APM Terminals begins operations in Kalundborg, Denmark following an agreement in December with the Port and A.P. Moller – Maersk to handle two feeder services. The facility invests in environmentally friendly fuel, with its reach stackers and terminal tractors running on GTL (gas-to-liquids) fuel.



APM Terminals’ latest facility in Kalundborg, North West Zealand (Denmark) is now operational. Following an agreement in December with the Port of Kalundborg to start operations in the area of Ny Vesthavn, the terminal is now ready to handle first vessels. As part of the agreement between A.P. Moller – Maersk and APM Terminals, Kalundborg will now receive two weekly feeder services, linking the port with major shipping routes, with a connection to weekly mainliner in Aarhus bound for Asia and a feeder network reaching Russia, the Baltics, Iceland and the Faroe Islands.



“We are very excited to be opening our facility in such a short time, and we look forward to growing our business with all shipping lines and Danish and international companies. Many of them have selected Kalundborg and its surroundings as the location for their businesses”, said Dennis Olesen, Managing Director Nordics at APM Terminals.



Kalundborg is gaining importance as an attractive alternative to Copenhagen, considering that the majority of containers discharged in the capital is moved to other destinations in the country. The new facility will therefore help take heavy trucks out of the Copenhagen traffic, in addition to offering approximately 12h shorter journey by sea.



On top of its 24/7 operations, low truck turn-time and a comprehensive service offering (including maintenance and repair and reefer capabilities), APM Terminals Kalundborg has opted for cleaner fuel solutions, selecting GTL (gas-to-liquids) fuel for its reach stackers and terminal tractors. This solutions allows the use of cleaner fuel in conventional diesel engines, practically free of sulphur and aromatics and producing significantly less smoke.



The container terminal in Kalundborg is fully owned by APM Terminals and has a yearly capacity of 50 000 TEU (35 000 container moves). Located on an area of 50 000 m2, it has berth length of 500 metres, a maximum draft of 15 metres and 100 reefer plugs. The terminal has already been equipped with 2 mobile cranes 0f 100 tons each, with a third crane of 150 tons to be operational in May.



About APM Terminals

APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. The company's team of 21,000 industry professionals is focused on delivering the operational excellence and solutions businesses require to reach their potential. The 75 terminals in its global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 40 million TEUs per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.