2021 March 1 15:26

SEACOR Marine signs the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and wind farm facilities worldwide, has joined more than 700 companies and organizations in signing the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change, according to the company's release.

This initiative from the Global Maritime Forum recognizes the shared responsibility to ensure that the current crew change crisis, brought by the current pandemic situation, is resolved as soon as possible and to use the learnings from the crisis as an opportunity to build a more resilient maritime supply chain. The Neptune Declaration urges the implementation of four main actions to address the crisis:

Recognize seafarers as key workers and give them priority access to Covid-19 vaccines

Establish and implement gold standard health protocols based on existing best practice

Increase collaboration between ship operators and charterers to facilitate crew changes

Ensure air connectivity between key maritime hubs for seafarers

The seafarers are the frontliners of the maritime industry. Fatigue after extended periods at sea has significant consequences on the physical and mental wellbeing of seafarers increasing the risk of maritime incidents and environmental disasters. SEACOR Marine strongly supports implementing high-quality health and crew change protocols to avoid these risks.

About the Neptune Declaration:

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and windfarm facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.