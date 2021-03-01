2021 March 1 15:11

RF Navy’s small missile ship Orekhovo-Zuevo passes the Black Sea straits towards the Mediterranean Sea

Small missile ship Orekhovo-Zuevo of the Black Sea Fleet began the passage of the Black Sea straits Bosporus and Dardanelles in the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The crew of the frigate makes a planned transition from the Black sea to the far sea zone.

In the Mediterranean, the frigate "Admiral Essen" will be part of the forces of the permanent formation of the Navy.

In the far sea zone, the ship will replace the crew of the small missile ship Vyshny Volochek, which has been performing special tasks since November 2020.