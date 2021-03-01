2021 March 1 13:33

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 22,193 pmt

M100 fuel oil price grew by RUB 529

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between February 22 and February 26 grew by RUB 529 and totaled RUB 22,193 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 19,850 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price grew by RUB 92 to RUB 21,778 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the price rose by RUB 106 to RUB 20,177 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 21,350 pmt;

Siberian Federal District – the price rose by RUB 1,467 to RUB 23,667 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District - the price grew by RUB 1,467 to RUB 32,283 pmt.