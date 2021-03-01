  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 1 12:46

    MOL to expand sharing of ship operation data

    Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and Ship Data Center Co., Ltd. have agreed to share the data of about 180 MOL’s ships in operation targeted for MOL’s “FOCUS Project” through IoS Open Platform (IoS-OP), the ship IoT data sharing platform promoted by ShipDC, according to the company's release.

    MOL had so far stored operation data collected from several vessels to IoS-OP, and has agreed to expand the sharing to about 180 ships in operation. This data sharing will significantly increase the amount of ship operation data transferred in IoS-OP, and will enablethe stakeholders to utilize the data shared in IoS-OP to enhance their corporate value through the pursuit of ship safety and economic efficiency, environmental initiatives, and the creation of innovations in the maritime industry to strengthen international competitiveness.

    MOL and ShipDC aim for safety of ships, contribution to the environment, and economic rationality through the data utilization as well as further acceleration of the collection, distribution, and utilization of data in the maritime industry with IoS-OP at the core.

    By analyzing the data collected by more than10,000 sensing items from vessels, engines, cargoes, sea weather and so onat a high frequency (one-minute intervals), MOLhas been developing various applications which supportto enhance vessel safety and protect the marine environment.

    Internet of Ships Open Platform (IoS-OP)A universal platform that enables the sharing of ship operation data among shipbuilders, manufacturers, and related service providers without compromising profits of data providers. 57 organizations joined the member association “IoS-OP Consortium” as of the end of 2020. ClassNK’s wholly owned subsidiary ShipDC operates IoS-OP under the supervision of the consortium.

Другие новости по темам: Ship Data Center, ClassNK, IoS-OP, MOL  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 1

17:39 Depth 2021 competition opens in the framework of the International Army Games
17:17 Vitol launches Green LNG offering
16:48 CMA CGM introduces PSS for cargo from/to North Europe to/from the Mediterranean & Black Sea
16:12 World’s largest steel company, China Baowu Steel Group, and Sibanthracite Group become strategic partners
15:34 NUTEP terminal sets new record of container handling
15:30 APM Terminals Kalundborg now operational
15:26 SEACOR Marine signs the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change
15:11 RF Navy’s small missile ship Orekhovo-Zuevo passes the Black Sea straits towards the Mediterranean Sea
13:33 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 22,193 pmt
13:12 Port of Antwerp to launch a new shipping guidance system
12:46 MOL to expand sharing of ship operation data
12:37 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
11:48 China ports container volume rises 13.2% in January of 2021Ningbo Containerized Freight Index keep rises in February
11:46 Russian Railways' network loading declined by 0.9% in 2M’2021
11:23 Global maritime leaders to exchange ideas at Singapore’s Annual Maritime Public Leaders’ Programme
10:59 Nevskaya Environmental Dredging Company supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
10:41 New research: unlocking a triple-win for UK ports and shipping
10:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 01, 2021
10:10 Austal Philippines delivers largest high speed ferry constructed in The Philippines
09:28 Week starts with oil prices increase
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of February 26

2021 February 28

16:13 ADNOC Logistics and Services announces strategic fleet expansion with acquisition of 6 VLCCs
15:41 Deltamarin introduces the new LNG-powered Kielmax Container Feeder design
14:07 USCG Cutter Kimball conducts maritime presence patrol in Pacific
13:29 Solstad announces contract awards in Australia
12:46 Rauma Shipyard restarts production gradually with stricter controls in place
11:03 JAXPORT to host free virtual training event for Northeast Florida small businesses

2021 February 27

15:39 Port Hedland named Australia’s Port of the Year
14:23 All sectors of activity impacted at Lerwick Harbour in 2020
13:48 JAXPORT unveils new Strategic Master Plan during 2021 State of the Port address
13:07 PSA & CDAS partner up to launch SmartBooking
12:32 NOAA begins transition exclusively to electronic navigation charts
11:43 USCG announces formal investigation into Coastal Reign capsizing
10:56 False allegation of attack 17nm west of Okwori terminal

2021 February 26

18:14 CADMATIC issued a certificate to ASCO's SRI Caspian Sea Project
17:56 Fincantieri and OCCAR to sign the contract for the construction of 2 new-generation submarines
17:38 IBIA announces the result of 2021 board elections
17:16 LNG-powered short-sea vessel Containerships Borealis makes first call to the port of Rotterdam
16:53 Volga Shipping Company opens river navigation season in the South of Russia
16:31 Port of Melbourne awards rail infrastructure contracts
16:25 ABS publishes guidance on methanol as marine fuel
16:05 Port of Corpus Christi and Port of Rotterdam sign MoU
15:48 Container giant MSC to open new depot in North Sea Port
15:05 Rosmorport announces changing of Dickson seaport boundaries
14:43 Corvette Stoyky and tanker Kola of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet started anti-piracy watch in the Gulf of Aden
14:19 PortNews offers new edition of its Hydrotechnika magazine
13:30 New edition of PortNews magazine is available now
12:14 CMA CGM to dedicate six new LNG-powered vessels to U.S. services
11:42 CPC system to transport 67.5 mln tons of crude oil in 2021
11:18 MPA awards LNG bunker supplier licence to Total Marine Fuels Private Limited
11:04 Wärtsilä and Ocean Technologies Group partner to deliver transformational learning solutions to improve safety and efficiency at sea
10:45 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 26, 2021
10:39 Car carrier Orca Ace earns ClassNK's 1st remote survey notation
10:36 Port of Baku Director General held online meeting with members of American-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce
10:14 Port of Gdynia welcomes largest single delivery of wind turbine propeller blades in Polish history
09:51 Bunker prices continue rising at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:32 Oil prices decrease amid dollar rise
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of February 26

2021 February 25

20:19 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 08, 2021
18:37 Port of Oakland boss appointed CAPA Vice President