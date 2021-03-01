2021 March 1 12:46

MOL to expand sharing of ship operation data

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and Ship Data Center Co., Ltd. have agreed to share the data of about 180 MOL’s ships in operation targeted for MOL’s “FOCUS Project” through IoS Open Platform (IoS-OP), the ship IoT data sharing platform promoted by ShipDC, according to the company's release.

MOL had so far stored operation data collected from several vessels to IoS-OP, and has agreed to expand the sharing to about 180 ships in operation. This data sharing will significantly increase the amount of ship operation data transferred in IoS-OP, and will enablethe stakeholders to utilize the data shared in IoS-OP to enhance their corporate value through the pursuit of ship safety and economic efficiency, environmental initiatives, and the creation of innovations in the maritime industry to strengthen international competitiveness.

MOL and ShipDC aim for safety of ships, contribution to the environment, and economic rationality through the data utilization as well as further acceleration of the collection, distribution, and utilization of data in the maritime industry with IoS-OP at the core.

By analyzing the data collected by more than10,000 sensing items from vessels, engines, cargoes, sea weather and so onat a high frequency (one-minute intervals), MOLhas been developing various applications which supportto enhance vessel safety and protect the marine environment.

Internet of Ships Open Platform (IoS-OP)A universal platform that enables the sharing of ship operation data among shipbuilders, manufacturers, and related service providers without compromising profits of data providers. 57 organizations joined the member association “IoS-OP Consortium” as of the end of 2020. ClassNK’s wholly owned subsidiary ShipDC operates IoS-OP under the supervision of the consortium.