China ports container volume rises 13.2% in January of 2021Ningbo Containerized Freight Index keep rises in February

In January of 2021, the container throughput of Chinese ports have a increase of 13% compared with the same month last year, and the Ningbo Containerized Freight index (NCFI) keep rises in February, according to the Port of Ningbo's release. In January of 2021, the cargo volume of China ports was 1293.7 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 17.4%; the container throughput of China ports was 23.8 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 13.2%.

The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the eight major ports in China.

Source：Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI) 1 in February was quotes 2326.3 points, have andecrease of 5.5% compare to last month. From Ningbo to the North America route, The market volume recovered relatively quickly, and the load rate of the route was still able to remain high. Therefore, most carriers continued to maintain the freight rate. The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angels port and New York port in February was $3855 and $4779, have a decrease of 7.9% and 4.0% month-on-month respectively.