    Russian Railways' network loading declined by 0.9% in 2M’2021

    Average daily loading rose by 0.7%

    In January-February 2021, the network of Russian Railways loaded 197.8 million tonnes of cargo, down 0.9%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

    According to statement, average daily loading rose by 0.7%.

    In the reporting period, Russian Railways carried 59.8 million tonnes of coal (+3.3%, year-on-year); 1.8 million tonnes of coke (+4.4%); 35 million tonnes of crude oil and oil products (-9.6%); 18.6 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (-5.2%); 11.1 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-8.2%); 2 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (+9.2%); 10.8 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (+6.5%); 2.5 million tonnes of cement (-5.8%); 6.7 million tonnes of timber (+3.3%); 5.2 million tonnes of grain (up 1.5 times); 16.4 million tonnes of construction materials (-8%); 3 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (+0.3%); 4 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-6%); 4.8 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (+12.5%); 16.1 million tonnes of other cargoes including containerized cargo (+2.5%).

    In January-February, freight turnover totaled 407.1 billion tariff ton-km (flat, year-on-year). Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run totaled 517.5 billion ton-km (+0.1%).

    In February, Russian Railways’ loading totaled 96.7 million tonnes, 2.7% less than over 29 days of February 2020 while average daily loading rose by 0.7% to 3.454 million tonnes.

    In February 2021, freight turnover fell by 1.2%, year-on-year, to 195.2 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run fell by 1.6% to 247.6 billion ton-km.

