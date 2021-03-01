2021 March 1 10:59

Nevskaya Environmental Dredging Company supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor

Nevskaya Environmental Dredging Company LLC supports the 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor. The event organized by the leading maritime industry media group PortNews will be held in Moscow on 10-11 March 2021.

The Congress supported by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Rosatom will include the 8th International Dredging Forum (Day 1) and the 4th Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering" (Day 2).

The Congress programme focuses on the latest dredging and hydraulic engineering technologies as well as project being implemented in Russian ports and on inland water ways of the Russian Federation. Speakers and delegates will discuss specific features of dredging works and construction of the dedicated fleet and equipment.

Nevskaya Ecological Dredging Company LLC is a Russian company offering services on chartering of technical fleet and leasing of dredging and other ship equipment.

The company’s technical fleet consists of ZS-2 dredger, multifunctional platform MFP-001, self-propelled hopper barge Nereis and backhoe dredger MUL.

Registration for the Congress is underway. More about the Congress >>>>