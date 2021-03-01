  The version for the print
    Global maritime leaders to exchange ideas at Singapore’s Annual Maritime Public Leaders’ Programme

    19 distinguished participants from Asia and the Pacific Islands will attend the 10th Maritime Public Leaders’ Programme (MPLP). Organised by MPA Academy, the training arm of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), and the Nanyang Technological University (NTU), the MPLP will be conducted virtually for the first time due to travel restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Held annually since 2011, more than 180 senior maritime officials from around 90 countries have attended the MPLP, an executive programme for senior officials in maritime administrations. This year, the programme covers a wide range of topics such as shipping economics, digitalisation of the maritime industry, sustainability, public leadership and governance. Participants will also be able to gain insights on Singapore’s maritime operations and planning strategies.  

    Ms Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of MPA, said, “This is the first time that the MPLP is being organised virtually, highlighting the importance of continuous sharing of knowledge and experience. This is even more important because COVID-19 has accelerated the pace of disruption, digitalisation and decarbonisation affecting all maritime administrations. We hope that through our programme, participants will be able to gain insights on how to overcome challenges and seize new opportunities amidst the pandemic.”

    Professor Jasmine Lam from NTU, Programme Director of MPLP, said, “NTU is honoured to jointly organise the MPLP with the MPA Academy for the tenth time. This year’s MPLP is particularly designed to discuss COVID-19’s impact on the maritime industry and how to address the associated uncertainties by public leadership. The programme will provide invaluable opportunities for participants from various countries to exchange ideas on these dynamic topics in nowadays’ turbulent environment.”

    The MPLP, one of the flagship programmes of the MPA Academy, seeks to hone the skillsets of future maritime leaders to respond to emerging challenges. The academy also organises two other flagship programmes - the Advanced Maritime Leaders' Programme for C-suite maritime leaders and the Port Management Programme for port masters, harbour masters and middle management officials from maritime administrations and port authorities.

