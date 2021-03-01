  The version for the print
    Week starts with oil prices increase

    Crude oil prices rose by 1.48%-0.1.49%

    As of March 1, 07:43, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 1.49% higher to settle at $65.38 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange, Brent Crude futures for

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 1.48% to close at $62.41 a barrel.

    Crude oil prices rise on the news about US stimulus package.

2021 March 1

10:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 01, 2021
10:10 Austal Philippines delivers largest high speed ferry constructed in The Philippines
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of February 26

2021 February 28

16:13 ADNOC Logistics and Services announces strategic fleet expansion with acquisition of 6 VLCCs
15:41 Deltamarin introduces the new LNG-powered Kielmax Container Feeder design
14:07 USCG Cutter Kimball conducts maritime presence patrol in Pacific
13:29 Solstad announces contract awards in Australia
12:46 Rauma Shipyard restarts production gradually with stricter controls in place
11:03 JAXPORT to host free virtual training event for Northeast Florida small businesses

2021 February 27

15:39 Port Hedland named Australia’s Port of the Year
14:23 All sectors of activity impacted at Lerwick Harbour in 2020
13:48 JAXPORT unveils new Strategic Master Plan during 2021 State of the Port address
13:07 PSA & CDAS partner up to launch SmartBooking
12:32 NOAA begins transition exclusively to electronic navigation charts
11:43 USCG announces formal investigation into Coastal Reign capsizing
10:56 False allegation of attack 17nm west of Okwori terminal

2021 February 26

18:14 CADMATIC issued a certificate to ASCO's SRI Caspian Sea Project
17:56 Fincantieri and OCCAR to sign the contract for the construction of 2 new-generation submarines
17:38 IBIA announces the result of 2021 board elections
17:16 LNG-powered short-sea vessel Containerships Borealis makes first call to the port of Rotterdam
16:53 Volga Shipping Company opens river navigation season in the South of Russia
16:31 Port of Melbourne awards rail infrastructure contracts
16:25 ABS publishes guidance on methanol as marine fuel
16:05 Port of Corpus Christi and Port of Rotterdam sign MoU
15:48 Container giant MSC to open new depot in North Sea Port
15:05 Rosmorport announces changing of Dickson seaport boundaries
14:43 Corvette Stoyky and tanker Kola of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet started anti-piracy watch in the Gulf of Aden
14:19 PortNews offers new edition of its Hydrotechnika magazine
13:30 New edition of PortNews magazine is available now
12:14 CMA CGM to dedicate six new LNG-powered vessels to U.S. services
11:42 CPC system to transport 67.5 mln tons of crude oil in 2021
11:18 MPA awards LNG bunker supplier licence to Total Marine Fuels Private Limited
11:04 Wärtsilä and Ocean Technologies Group partner to deliver transformational learning solutions to improve safety and efficiency at sea
10:45 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 26, 2021
10:39 Car carrier Orca Ace earns ClassNK's 1st remote survey notation
10:36 Port of Baku Director General held online meeting with members of American-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce
10:14 Port of Gdynia welcomes largest single delivery of wind turbine propeller blades in Polish history
09:51 Bunker prices continue rising at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:32 Oil prices decrease amid dollar rise
2021 February 25

20:19 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 08, 2021
18:37 Port of Oakland boss appointed CAPA Vice President
18:07 Port of Los Angeles announces launch of new ‘Control Tower’ data tool for tracking cargo
17:53 Admiral Nevelskoy ferry leaves Saint-Petersburg for Sakhalin
17:49 BPA reports lowest passenger numbers in 60 years
17:42 Finnlines Plc issues its Financial Statements 2020 and Financial Review for 2020
17:34 Cutting restrictive trade policies could boost global economic recovery from COVID-19 by 3.4%
17:31 ECSA: European shipping is central to the success of EU's new trade strategy
17:20 APM Terminals Algeciras reaches all employees with a safety campaign
16:58 Tallink Grupp reports net loss of EUR 108.3 million for pandemic year 2020
16:41 Terms of references for Klaipeda Seaport's Southern part development to be prepared by American specialists
16:19 BPO’s comprehensive ports report published today
16:15 Hiab to supply MV Commercial with 100 HIAB loader cranes
15:45 Rolls-Royce secures UK MOD funding for innovative technology to support naval autonomy
14:50 Consequences of COVID pandemic affect the Port of Hamburg’s 2020 throughput
14:25 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:13 Nevsky Shipyard delivers Pola Gali, yet another ship of Project RSD59
13:07 DNV GL joins smart maritime network to enhance industry cooperation on digitalization
12:10 ClassNK grants its first remote survey notation for PCC ORCA ACE