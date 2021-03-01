2021 March 1 09:28

Week starts with oil prices increase

Crude oil prices rose by 1.48%-0.1.49%

As of March 1, 07:43, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 1.49% higher to settle at $65.38 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange, Brent Crude futures for

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 1.48% to close at $62.41 a barrel.



Crude oil prices rise on the news about US stimulus package.