2021 March 1 09:28
Week starts with oil prices increase
Crude oil prices rose by 1.48%-0.1.49%
As of March 1, 07:43, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 1.49% higher to settle at $65.38 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange, Brent Crude futures for
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 1.48% to close at $62.41 a barrel.
Crude oil prices rise on the news about US stimulus package.
