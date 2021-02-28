2021 February 28 11:03

JAXPORT to host free virtual training event for Northeast Florida small businesses

The Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) will host its third annual Small Business Appreciation Day virtually on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.



The free event is open to all Northeast Florida Small and Emerging Businesses and provides valuable education and resources. Highlights will include a procurement panel with representatives from Jacksonville’s public agencies, tips for navigating the federal relief programs currently in place to help small businesses navigate the pandemic, and advice for connecting with business opportunities in today’s virtual business environment.



“Supporting our small business community is an important part of JAXPORT’s mission to create jobs and opportunity for Northeast Florida,” said JAXPORT CEO Eric Green. “As businesses evolve and more work is being done virtually, it’s important that we connect our small business community with the resources they need to stay competitive in this changing environment.”



JAXPORT is committed to promoting equal opportunities in all capital and procurement contracts. During the past six years, JAXPORT payments to Small and Emerging Businesses (SEB) have topped $31 million.





