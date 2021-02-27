2021 February 27 10:56

False allegation of attack 17nm west of Okwori terminal

Dryad Global says that reporting indicates that claims that a Nigerian flagged offshore crew transfer vessel, acting in the capacity of security escort vessel was attacked 17nm west of Okwori resulting in the death of two personnel were false and the result of fictitious reporting.

Early reporting indicated that the vessel had 8 crew a PMSC liaison officer and 7 Nigerian Navy personnel.

The vessel is understood to have been inbound to an RV with the vessel and not under escorting duties at the time of the attack.

Reports were made to the relevant authorities regarding this situation.

Further investigation by a number of organisations has since confirmed that an SEV provider appears to have distributed false information to a client as a result of being unable to honour an agreed provision of services.

The situation unfortunately highlights the need to conduct significant due diligence when enlisting PMSC services within West Africa.