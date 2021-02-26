2021 February 26 18:14

CADMATIC issued a certificate to ASCO's SRI Caspian Sea Project

For the successful use of the CADMATIC program, the Sea Transport Design and Scientific-Research Institute of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) received a certificate from the CADMATIC Company.

ASCO’s SRI Caspian Sea Project has been using the CADMATIC software for 4 years. The software is considered a specialized program for the design and construction of ships of any complexity.

The software raises the quality of the Institute’s work, allowing it to prepare the technical documents necessary for constructing a ship in a short time. Also, compared to other design systems, CADMATIC software is faster and more specific.

At the moment, more than 1000 companies in 59 countries are using this software.