2021 February 26 17:38

IBIA announces the result of 2021 board elections

The result of the International Bunker Industry Association board elections was announced at the IBIA AGM on Wednesday 24 February, 2021.

A record 10 candidates were standing for election for three IBIA board positions.

The three candidates elected for a three-year term are: Nicolas Vukelja, Terramar Oil, Panama (re-elected for a second term); Jesper Rosenkrans, Total Marine Fuels Pte Ltd, Singapore; J. Stephen Simms, Simms Showers LLP, USA.

Their three-year terms as IBIA Board members starts on 1 April, 2021, when the IBIA board will be as follows:



Chairman: Henrik Zederkof, Bunker Holding A/S

Vice-Chairman: Timothy Cosulich, Fratelli Cosulich

Hon Treasurer: Nigel Draffin, Consultant

Peter Beekhuis, Maersk Oil Trading

Eugenia Benavides, Terpel

Constantinos Capetanakis, Starbulk

Mustafa Muhtaroglu, Energy Petrol

Jesper Rosenkrans, Total Marine Fuels Pte Ltd, Singapore

J. Stephen Simms, Simms Showers LLP, USA

Adrian Tolson, Blue Insight, USA

Nicolas Vukelja, Terramar

Two board members will be stepping down at the end of their elected terms. IBIA extends a warm thank you to Patrick Holloway of Webber Wentzel Attorneys (South Africa) and Adrian Pask of BP Marine (UK) for their dedication and efforts for the benefit of the Association during their time as board members.