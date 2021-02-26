2021 February 26 17:16

LNG-powered short-sea vessel Containerships Borealis makes first call to the port of Rotterdam

The Containership Borealis will arrive at the Shortsea Terminal of Rotterdam, Heijplaat, on Monday morning, 1 March. It is the newest LNG-powered vessel of the subsidiary of CMA CGM. The vessel is 170 metres long, with a breadth of 27 metres and a capacity of 1,400 TEUs, according to Port of Rotterdam's release.



The Containerships shipping company is active in intra-European transport. It operates 32 vessels and has 700 trucks as well as train and inland shipping facilities.

Four of these are LNG-powered vessels already: Containerships Nord, Containerships Aurora, Containerships Polar and Containerships Arctic. Containerships Borealis is the tenth vessel of parent company CMA CGM running on LNG. The shipping company aims at having 26 vessels at its disposal that are powered by natural gas by 2022.