2021 February 26 16:31

Port of Melbourne awards rail infrastructure contracts

The Port of Melbourne’s Port Rail Transformation Project (PRTP) continues to progress, with the awarding of two key contractsfor new rail infrastructure at the port, according to the company's release.

WSP and Seymour Whyte Constructions have been engaged to develop new rail infrastructure at the port, including a new rail terminal interfacing with the container terminal at Swanson Dock East. WSP will provide the design consultancy services, and Seymour Whyte Constructions the early contractor involvement.

The Port Rail Transformation Project is an investment by the Port of Melbourne of more than $125m for the total project, and provides a new operating environment and infrastructure to help move more freight off trucks and onto railand to make our regional rail supply chains more efficient.

Site investigations will be underway in March 2021 with construction planned to commence in July. The project is scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2023.

Port of Melbourne CEO, Brendan Bourke, said despite the challenges of COVID-19, the port is committed to its 30 year development strategy, including investing in rail.