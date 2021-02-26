  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 26 15:05

    Rosmorport announces changing of Dickson seaport boundaries

    By the order of the Government of Russia No. 109-r dated 22.01.2021, the boundaries of the seaport of Dixon were changed, Rosmorport says in a press release.

    Boundary changes are related to the inclusion of one water plot and one land plot located in the Yenisei Bay, where it is planned to place the facilities of the marine coal terminal as part of the development of the Syradasay coal deposit in the Taimyr Dolgano-Nenets district of the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

    The explored reserves of the Syradasay coal deposit amount to almost 5.7 billion tons of coal of the grades G (gas), G (fat), С (coking) and RS (repellent-sintering). This deposit has one of the largest reserves of valuable coking coals.

    Coal produced at the deposit will be transported by production railway to a new coal terminal in the seaport of Dixon, from where it will be exported along the Northern Sea Route to Southeast Asian countries.

    At the first stage of the development of the coal terminal, the planned volume of cargo transportation will be 5 million tons per year, and over the next 3-4 years it should double. The length of the mooring wall of the coal terminal in the seaport of Dixon will be 500 meters, and the depths at the cordon of the mooring wall will be up to 15.5 meters, which will allow receiving vessels of large gross capacity.

    The FSUE “Rosmorport” Murmansk Branch in the seaport of Dixon provides services in the field transport security of the water area of the seaport of Dixon.

    In the seaport of Dixon, the branch has a specialized vehicle equipped with radio and video surveillance equipment to monitor the seaport and its vessels in order to ensure the transport security of the seaport.

    In 2020, in the area of​ ​responsibility of the transport security units of the Murmansk Branch, a total of 192 vessels were at the seaport of Dixon. Following the results of the year, there were no violations of transport security requirements in the seaport of Dixon.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 26

15:05 Rosmorport announces changing of Dickson seaport boundaries
14:43 Corvette Stoyky and tanker Kola of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet started anti-piracy watch in the Gulf of Aden
14:19 PortNews offers new edition of its Hydrotechnika magazine
13:30 New edition of PortNews magazine is available now
12:14 CMA CGM to dedicate six new LNG-powered vessels to U.S. services
11:42 CPC system to transport 67.5 mln tons of crude oil in 2021
11:37 MPA awards LNG bunker supplier licence to Total Marine Fuels
11:18 MPA awards LNG bunker supplier licence to Total Marine Fuels Private Limited
11:04 Wärtsilä and Ocean Technologies Group partner to deliver transformational learning solutions to improve safety and efficiency at sea
10:45 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 26, 2021
10:39 Car carrier Orca Ace earns ClassNK's 1st remote survey notation
10:36 Port of Baku Director General held online meeting with members of American-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce
10:14 Port of Gdynia welcomes largest single delivery of wind turbine propeller blades in Polish history
09:51 Bunker prices continue rising at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:32 Oil prices decrease amid dollar rise
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of February 26

2021 February 25

20:19 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 08, 2021
18:37 Port of Oakland boss appointed CAPA Vice President
18:07 Port of Los Angeles announces launch of new ‘Control Tower’ data tool for tracking cargo
17:53 Admiral Nevelskoy ferry leaves Saint-Petersburg for Sakhalin
17:49 BPA reports lowest passenger numbers in 60 years
17:42 Finnlines Plc issues its Financial Statements 2020 and Financial Review for 2020
17:34 Cutting restrictive trade policies could boost global economic recovery from COVID-19 by 3.4%
17:31 ECSA: European shipping is central to the success of EU's new trade strategy
17:20 APM Terminals Algeciras reaches all employees with a safety campaign
16:58 Tallink Grupp reports net loss of EUR 108.3 million for pandemic year 2020
16:41 Terms of references for Klaipeda Seaport's Southern part development to be prepared by American specialists
16:19 BPO’s comprehensive ports report published today
16:15 Hiab to supply MV Commercial with 100 HIAB loader cranes
15:45 Rolls-Royce secures UK MOD funding for innovative technology to support naval autonomy
14:50 Consequences of COVID pandemic affect the Port of Hamburg’s 2020 throughput
14:25 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:13 Nevsky Shipyard delivers Pola Gali, yet another ship of Project RSD59
13:07 DNV GL joins smart maritime network to enhance industry cooperation on digitalization
12:10 ClassNK grants its first remote survey notation for PCC ORCA ACE
11:32 NOVATEK and Shenergy Group sign SPA for LNG from Arctic LNG 2
11:04 “K”Line commences technical management of Singapore’s first LNG bunkering vessel “FUELNG BELLINA”
10:33 Telemar wins 50-vessel service and maintenance contract with Fairplay Towage group
10:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 25, 2021
10:13 BC Ferries releases its third quarter results
09:59 CMA CGM implements FAK rates from the Mediterranean, Adriatic, North Africa & Black Sea to the Indian Subcontinent
09:50 BC Ferries' fifth battery hybrid-electric vessel launched
09:28 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of February 24

2021 February 24

18:06 Parkwind selects DEME Offshore for foundation EPCI contract at Arcadis Ost I
17:47 Ministry of Transport of Dagestan looks into organizing sea cruise tourism in Caspian Sea
17:26 ABS to class first ever Jones Act wind turbine installation vessel
17:16 Yangtze River Protection Law will come into force on 1st March, 2021
16:59 Admiral Kasatonov frigate of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet performs long range campaign tasks in Aegean Sea
16:28 Port of Antwerp deploys autonomous drones for safety enforcement
16:15 DFDS aims for greener ferries from alternative fuel project
15:51 Mordraga supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
15:29 Maersk backs plan to build Europe’s largest green ammonia facility
14:25 Vostochnaya Veft shipyard starts building yet another floating berth for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet
14:03 Cargill and Maersk Tankers combine volumes and market expertise to launch new bunker procurement service
13:44 Chuvash Republic to be provided with RUB 330 million for purchase of river transport
13:12 Contractors selected to construct the quays in the Amalia Harbour
12:31 Port of Oakland cargo volume off due to crowded ports
12:27 Corvette Stoyky of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet entered Oman on business call
11:57 Bureau Veritas joins the coalition for the energy of the future