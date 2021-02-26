2021 February 26 15:05

Rosmorport announces changing of Dickson seaport boundaries

By the order of the Government of Russia No. 109-r dated 22.01.2021, the boundaries of the seaport of Dixon were changed, Rosmorport says in a press release.

Boundary changes are related to the inclusion of one water plot and one land plot located in the Yenisei Bay, where it is planned to place the facilities of the marine coal terminal as part of the development of the Syradasay coal deposit in the Taimyr Dolgano-Nenets district of the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

The explored reserves of the Syradasay coal deposit amount to almost 5.7 billion tons of coal of the grades G (gas), G (fat), С (coking) and RS (repellent-sintering). This deposit has one of the largest reserves of valuable coking coals.

Coal produced at the deposit will be transported by production railway to a new coal terminal in the seaport of Dixon, from where it will be exported along the Northern Sea Route to Southeast Asian countries.

At the first stage of the development of the coal terminal, the planned volume of cargo transportation will be 5 million tons per year, and over the next 3-4 years it should double. The length of the mooring wall of the coal terminal in the seaport of Dixon will be 500 meters, and the depths at the cordon of the mooring wall will be up to 15.5 meters, which will allow receiving vessels of large gross capacity.

The FSUE “Rosmorport” Murmansk Branch in the seaport of Dixon provides services in the field transport security of the water area of the seaport of Dixon.

In the seaport of Dixon, the branch has a specialized vehicle equipped with radio and video surveillance equipment to monitor the seaport and its vessels in order to ensure the transport security of the seaport.

In 2020, in the area of​ ​responsibility of the transport security units of the Murmansk Branch, a total of 192 vessels were at the seaport of Dixon. Following the results of the year, there were no violations of transport security requirements in the seaport of Dixon.