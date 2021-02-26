2021 February 26 14:43

Corvette Stoyky and tanker Kola of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet started anti-piracy watch in the Gulf of Aden

Corvette Stoyky and the tanker Kola of the Baltic Fleet started anti-piracy watch in the Gulf of Aden, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

In the designated area, the corvette began to form a convoy to escort it from the Gulf of Aden to the entrance to the Red Sea. On board the ships of the detachment are marine units, which are trained taking into account the experience of fighting pirates.

On the eve, the detachment, in accordance with the campaign plan, made a business call to the port of Salala of the Sultanate of Oman, replenished water and food supplies.

The material part and armament of the corvette are functioning normally. The personnel are healthy and ready to perform the assigned tasks.

A detachment of ships of the Baltic Fleet, consisting of the Stoyky corvette, the Kola medium tanker and the Yakov Grebelsky sea tug, left the permanent base in the city of Baltiysk to fulfill the planned tasks of the long campaign on December 16, 2020.