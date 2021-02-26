2021 February 26 13:30

New edition of PortNews magazine is available now

PortNews Media Group has published this year’s first edition of PortNews magazine 1(37)2021

The coronavirus pandemic and the related constraints of the past year brought unprecedented challenges for the Russian economy as a part of the global one. The structure and the scope of cargo flows have changed, the demand for oil has plunged entailing the fall of oil prices. Albeit expected, toughening of environmental requirements on the marine fuel from 1 January 2020 was an additional challenge. All those circumstances had an impact on the activities of shipping and bunkering businesses and affected their development plans. The editorial team of the magazine could not ignore those transformations crucial for the transport industry.

The Focus section of the magazine offers the review of the key regulations effective from 2021.

The Shipbuilding section summarizes the industry results in 2020 covering the global trends in the area of dredging equipment and hi-tech fishing fleet built by domestic shipyards. The editors also gathered the opinions of ship repair sector experts during online round-table meetings organized by PortNews.

In the run-up to the 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”, organized by PortNews Media Group, the magazine shares the latest information about Russia’s largest dredging projects.

The Logistics section is focused on the management and development of the Northern Sea Route and the Arctic. It elaborates on the new rules of navigation in the NSR waters and on the draft ArcticLabs system for the Arctic Zone of Russia.

The Bunkering section contains information accumulated by PortNews experts about the work arranged by bunkering businesses with respect of toughened requirements on marine fuel amid coronavirus related constraints, as well as about the development strategies pursued in view of the current situation in the global market.

The readers will be also provided a traditional review of Russia’s bunkering market containing the details on bunker demand and price fluctuations basing on IAA PortNews’ own data accumulated provided weekly by Russian bunker suppliers.

Special attention is paid to alternative fuels, operation of LNG-powered vessels and development of the required infrastructure. Our experts also share their opinion about production and exports of hydrogen as well as using it as a marine fuel.

The editorial team hopes the magazine content will help its readers make strategic decisions amid fast changing market situation and be aware of the industry developments.

