2021 February 26 11:37

MPA awards LNG bunker supplier licence to Total Marine Fuels

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has awarded a third LNG bunker supplier licence to Total Marine Fuels Private Limited for a five-year term starting 1 January 2022, according to MPA's release.



Total Marine Fuels Private Limited is a global LNG supplier and an experienced operator providing end-to-end LNG bunkering solutions that will complement the existing two licensees – FueLNG Pte Ltd and Pavilion Energy Singapore Pte Ltd – to drive demand and grow LNG bunkering volumes in Singapore.



In planning ahead to meet the region’s growing demand for LNG as a marine fuel, MPA issued a Request for Proposal on 28 October 2020 for parties seeking to supply LNG bunker in the Port of Singapore. LNG is a clean marine fuel that reduces the emission of nitrogen oxides and greenhouse gases, while generating minimal sulphur and particulate emissions. Singapore currently has an LNG bunker supply capacity of up to one million tonnes per annum.



