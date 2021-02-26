2021 February 26 11:18

MPA awards LNG bunker supplier licence to Total Marine Fuels Private Limited

To meet the region’s growing demand for LNG as a marine fuel, MPA issued a Request for Proposal on 28 October 2020 for parties seeking to supply LNG bunker in the Port of Singapore



The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has awarded a third LNG bunker supplier licence to Total Marine Fuels Private Limited for a five-year term starting 1 January 2022.



Total Marine Fuels Private Limited is a global LNG supplier and an experienced operator providing end-to-end LNG bunkering solutions that will complement the existing two licensees – FueLNG Pte Ltd and Pavilion Energy Singapore Pte Ltd – to drive demand and grow LNG bunkering volumes in Singapore.



In planning ahead to meet the region’s growing demand for LNG as a marine fuel, MPA issued a Request for Proposal on 28 October 2020 for parties seeking to supply LNG bunker in the Port of Singapore. LNG is a clean marine fuel that reduces the emission of nitrogen oxides and greenhouse gases, while generating minimal sulphur and particulate emissions. Singapore currently has an LNG bunker supply capacity of up to one million tonnes per annum.



“We are honoured to be awarded by MPA the licence to supply LNG as a marine fuel in Singapore. This achievement underscores Total’s goal to be a leading LNG bunker supplier globally, and is in line with our climate ambition to get to Net Zero by 2050, together with society” said Mr Jérôme Leprince-Ringuet, Vice-President, Marine Fuels, Total. “LNG is the best, immediately available solution to reduce our shipping customers’ carbon footprint and it paves the way towards carbon-neutral bioLNG and synthetic methane. We will continue to ramp up our investments to deliver competitive, reliable and end-to-end LNG bunkering solutions for customers in Singapore and beyond.”



Ms Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of MPA, said, “As the world’s top bunkering hub, the Port of Singapore is well-positioned to expand its offering of marine fuel solutions. LNG serves as a viable and clean transitional marine fuel to reduce carbon emissions from ships. We welcome Total Marine Fuels Private Limited’s entry into Singapore’s LNG bunker market to bolster the country’s ambition in becoming Asia’s leading LNG bunkering hub. We will continue to work with interested parties to grow the bunkering ecosystem in the Port of Singapore and drive the transition to a more sustainable future.”