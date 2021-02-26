2021 February 26 11:04

Wärtsilä and Ocean Technologies Group partner to deliver transformational learning solutions to improve safety and efficiency at sea

The leading provider of maritime smart Simulation and Training solutions Wärtsilä Voyage, and the leading maritime knowledge and technology solutions provider Ocean Technologies Group (OTG), have agreed to share their expertise and resources via a strategic partnership that will significantly enhance safety and efficiency in the maritime sector.

With complementary converging digital technologies and platforms, Wärtsilä Voyage and OTG will provide industry stakeholders in maritime learning – shipping companies, maritime training providers, manning agencies and seafarers – with a unique opportunity to be connected on a single end-to-end learning journey, combining on-demand digital training and assessment, virtual and simulation events via cloud-based solutions, and in-person learning experiences at maritime training centres or aboard ship.



Initially the partnership makes Wärtsilä Voyage’s Cloud Simulation services and training catalogue available through OTG’s recently announced and significantly enhanced Ocean Learning Platform. The combined customer pool of over three thousand shipping companies and training centers, plus well over a million seafarers, will be able to access Wärtsilä training, assessment, and certification on an ‘on-demand’ basis, any time, and from anywhere in the world.

And this is just the beginning. Combining this with the learning, competence management and instructional tools provided by the Ocean Learning Platform, including cutting-edge solutions such as OTG’s virtual classroom and rapid e-learning, industry will be presented with the broadest and most comprehensive range of maritime specific digital learning solutions available in the market. For shipping companies and maritime training providers navigating the industry trend towards digital-learning, Wärtsilä Voyage and OTG are established and reliable partners providing a clear course to their destination.



Wärtsilä Voyage in brief

Wärtsilä Voyage transforms how vessels perform their voyage by leveraging the latest digital technologies to deliver a step-change in safety, efficiency, reliability, and emissions. We are committed to creating a Smart Marine Ecosystem, whereby every vessel can connect to digital services that make voyaging safer and greener. With the broadest Smart Marine portfolio in the market, we are well-positioned to lead the industry towards becoming digitally connected across the entire value chain and to be the first partner of choice when leveraging the latest digital technologies.

About Ocean Technologies Group

Ocean Technologies Group is global learning and operational technology company dedicated to accelerating the potential of innovative companies that serve the maritime industry and helping them to meet the challenges of 21st Century shipping. The group is built on historic and iconic maritime brands with over 60 years’ collective experience of helping the most successful ship operators achieve the highest standards of safety and operational excellence.



Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.