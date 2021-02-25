  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 25 17:53

    Admiral Nevelskoy ferry leaves Saint-Petersburg for Sakhalin

    The Admiral Nevelskoy ferry, the lead freight and passenger ship of Project PV22, has left Saint-Petersburg for Sakhalin today, 25 February 2021, says Marine Engineering Bureau, the series designer.
     
    The vessel was built at Leningrad region based Nevsky Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard (Nevsky Shipyard, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) under contract with  Sakhalinleasingflot JSC. The cargo and passenger vessel will service Sakhalin Island - Kuril Islands ferry line.

    The ferry was designed by Marine Engineering Bureau-Design-St.Petersburg (MEB-Design-SPb).
     
    Keel-laying ceremony for the Admiral Nevelskoy, first of the PV22 duo, was held March 12, 2019. Keel of the second vessel, Pavel Leonov, was laid down on April 1, 2019 and launched on 6 August 2020.

    The PV22 series vessels capacity: 146 passengers, general cargo, including containers with refrigerated cargo and Dangerous Goods (pack): the hold capacity was increased to 895 cbm; 24 containers (including 8 reefer containers) and six automobiles. The ship is suitable for traveling of disabled people, including a special cabin for one or two passengers with disabilities and an accompanying person. The ferry is also outfitted with a cargo crane for handling cargo to non-equipped shore. The new concept offers higher maneuverability and improved icebreaking capabilities as the ship’s design is based on rescue ship of Project MPSV07.
    The ferries have RS class: KM Arc4 I AUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo hold) DG (pack) Passenger ship.

    Key particulars: LOA: 75.00 m; LBP: 69.72 m; Breadth overall: 16.00 m; Breadth: 15.50 m; Depth: 6.70 m; LWL draft: 5, 00 m; Main engines rated power: 2x1800 kW; Cruising speed: 14.0 knots; Crew / seats - 22/28 people.

    Two cargo and passenger ferries of Project PV22 will let improve transport communication between the Sakhalin  and the Kurils and between the Kuril islands.  With the new ferries, turnover of cargo and passenger s on the Kuril line will surge three times. The ships will ensure uninterrupted shipping round the year.

    Schliesselburg, Russia based Nevsky Shipyard (NSSZ) is one of the oldest enterprises of water transport in Russia’s North-West region, which has been building and repairing ships from 1952. Nevsky Shipyard’s production facilities are located on the left bank of the Neva River. The shipyard builds sea-going and inland vessels and performs repair and maintenance of any types. Its own shiplift enables Nevsky Shipyard to launch and lift for drydocking 150-m-long, 4,800-tonne ships.

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

    Related links:

    First of Arc4 ferry duo "Admiral Nevelskoy" handed over to the customer >>>>

Другие новости по темам: Nevsky Shipyard, shipbuilding, ferries  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 25

18:37 Port of Oakland boss appointed CAPA Vice President
18:07 Port of Los Angeles announces launch of new ‘Control Tower’ data tool for tracking cargo
17:53 Admiral Nevelskoy ferry leaves Saint-Petersburg for Sakhalin
17:49 BPA reports lowest passenger numbers in 60 years
17:42 Finnlines Plc issues its Financial Statements 2020 and Financial Review for 2020
17:34 Cutting restrictive trade policies could boost global economic recovery from COVID-19 by 3.4%
17:31 ECSA: European shipping is central to the success of EU's new trade strategy
17:20 APM Terminals Algeciras reaches all employees with a safety campaign
16:58 Tallink Grupp reports net loss of EUR 108.3 million for pandemic year 2020
16:41 Terms of references for Klaipeda Seaport's Southern part development to be prepared by American specialists
16:19 BPO’s comprehensive ports report published today
16:15 Hiab to supply MV Commercial with 100 HIAB loader cranes
15:45 Rolls-Royce secures UK MOD funding for innovative technology to support naval autonomy
14:50 Consequences of COVID pandemic affect the Port of Hamburg’s 2020 throughput
14:25 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:13 Nevsky Shipyard delivers Pola Gali, yet another ship of Project RSD59
13:07 DNV GL joins smart maritime network to enhance industry cooperation on digitalization
12:10 ClassNK grants its first remote survey notation for PCC ORCA ACE
11:32 NOVATEK and Shenergy Group sign SPA for LNG from Arctic LNG 2
11:04 “K”Line commences technical management of Singapore’s first LNG bunkering vessel “FUELNG BELLINA”
10:33 Telemar wins 50-vessel service and maintenance contract with Fairplay Towage group
10:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 25, 2021
10:13 BC Ferries releases its third quarter results
09:59 CMA CGM implements FAK rates from the Mediterranean, Adriatic, North Africa & Black Sea to the Indian Subcontinent
09:50 BC Ferries' fifth battery hybrid-electric vessel launched
09:28 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of February 24

2021 February 24

18:06 Parkwind selects DEME Offshore for foundation EPCI contract at Arcadis Ost I
17:47 Ministry of Transport of Dagestan looks into organizing sea cruise tourism in Caspian Sea
17:26 ABS to class first ever Jones Act wind turbine installation vessel
17:16 Yangtze River Protection Law will come into force on 1st March, 2021
16:59 Admiral Kasatonov frigate of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet performs long range campaign tasks in Aegean Sea
16:28 Port of Antwerp deploys autonomous drones for safety enforcement
16:15 DFDS aims for greener ferries from alternative fuel project
15:51 Mordraga supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
15:29 Maersk backs plan to build Europe’s largest green ammonia facility
14:25 Vostochnaya Veft shipyard starts building yet another floating berth for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet
14:03 Cargill and Maersk Tankers combine volumes and market expertise to launch new bunker procurement service
13:44 Chuvash Republic to be provided with RUB 330 million for purchase of river transport
13:12 Contractors selected to construct the quays in the Amalia Harbour
12:31 Port of Oakland cargo volume off due to crowded ports
12:27 Corvette Stoyky of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet entered Oman on business call
11:57 Bureau Veritas joins the coalition for the energy of the future
11:23 MPA joins industry in ammonia fuelled tanker JDP
10:31 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 24, 2021
10:28 ASPO tests main propulsion plant of chemical tanker PortNews
10:09 The Grimaldi Group orders six ro/ro multipurpose vessels
09:27 Crude oil futures go down in response to growth of US resources
09:20 MPA and Yara join to Ammonia-fuelled tanker Joint Development Project
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of February 23

2021 February 23

19:35 Braemar to repeat record-breaking voyage of Corinth Canal in 2022 with new cruise unveiled by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
16:19 Cutter Thetis returns from a 43-day Caribbean Sea patrol
15:11 Meyer Werft starts construction on Arvia for P&O Cruises
14:18 The Coalition for the Energy of the Future unveils its first seven concrete actions and welcomes three new members
13:35 New JOSCAR accreditation: UK office approved for UK defence projects
12:08 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 23, 2021
11:21 Port of Gdansk lands first delivery of post Brexit fish

2021 February 22

15:12 Hamworthy Pumps wins pump contract for new Royal Navy frigates
13:37 Atlantic Shores announces monumental six-union agreement to train and hire New Jersey union workers
12:24 APM Terminals Algeciras reaches all employees with a safety campaign