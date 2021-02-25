2021 February 25 17:53

Admiral Nevelskoy ferry leaves Saint-Petersburg for Sakhalin

The Admiral Nevelskoy ferry, the lead freight and passenger ship of Project PV22, has left Saint-Petersburg for Sakhalin today, 25 February 2021, says Marine Engineering Bureau, the series designer.



The vessel was built at Leningrad region based Nevsky Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard (Nevsky Shipyard, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) under contract with Sakhalinleasingflot JSC. The cargo and passenger vessel will service Sakhalin Island - Kuril Islands ferry line.

The ferry was designed by Marine Engineering Bureau-Design-St.Petersburg (MEB-Design-SPb).



Keel-laying ceremony for the Admiral Nevelskoy, first of the PV22 duo, was held March 12, 2019. Keel of the second vessel, Pavel Leonov, was laid down on April 1, 2019 and launched on 6 August 2020.



The PV22 series vessels capacity: 146 passengers, general cargo, including containers with refrigerated cargo and Dangerous Goods (pack): the hold capacity was increased to 895 cbm; 24 containers (including 8 reefer containers) and six automobiles. The ship is suitable for traveling of disabled people, including a special cabin for one or two passengers with disabilities and an accompanying person. The ferry is also outfitted with a cargo crane for handling cargo to non-equipped shore. The new concept offers higher maneuverability and improved icebreaking capabilities as the ship’s design is based on rescue ship of Project MPSV07.

The ferries have RS class: KM Arc4 I AUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo hold) DG (pack) Passenger ship.



Key particulars: LOA: 75.00 m; LBP: 69.72 m; Breadth overall: 16.00 m; Breadth: 15.50 m; Depth: 6.70 m; LWL draft: 5, 00 m; Main engines rated power: 2x1800 kW; Cruising speed: 14.0 knots; Crew / seats - 22/28 people.



Two cargo and passenger ferries of Project PV22 will let improve transport communication between the Sakhalin and the Kurils and between the Kuril islands. With the new ferries, turnover of cargo and passenger s on the Kuril line will surge three times. The ships will ensure uninterrupted shipping round the year.



Schliesselburg, Russia based Nevsky Shipyard (NSSZ) is one of the oldest enterprises of water transport in Russia’s North-West region, which has been building and repairing ships from 1952. Nevsky Shipyard’s production facilities are located on the left bank of the Neva River. The shipyard builds sea-going and inland vessels and performs repair and maintenance of any types. Its own shiplift enables Nevsky Shipyard to launch and lift for drydocking 150-m-long, 4,800-tonne ships.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.



Related links:



First of Arc4 ferry duo "Admiral Nevelskoy" handed over to the customer >>>>