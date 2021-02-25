2021 February 25 17:34

Cutting restrictive trade policies could boost global economic recovery from COVID-19 by 3.4%

Reducing restrictions on maritime trade could lead to GDP gains of up to 3.4% for national economies, says International Chamber of Shipping.

Non-tariff restrictions, such as anticompetitive licensing laws and discriminatory treatment of foreign companies, found to be up to five times worse than tariffs themselves.

Report, co-authored with Professor Craig Van Grasstek of Harvard Kennedy School of Government, will be presented to an influential G20 taskforce.