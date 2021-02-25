2021 February 25 18:37

Port of Oakland boss appointed CAPA Vice President

Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan was just appointed Vice President of the California Association of Port Authorities (CAPA), according to the company's release. During a week celebrating Ports Day 2021, which highlights the significant contributions California ports made to assist the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wan fills the key leadership role effective immediately. The role was left vacant following the passing of Port of Richmond Executive Director Jim Matzorkis in December.

California ports are essential gateways for commerce, importation of goods and exports of California products including agricultural products and technology.

Mr. Wan has been Executive Director of the Port of Oakland since November 2019. In that time, he oversaw the Port of Oakland’s successful emergency efforts providing facilities and logistical support for the Grand Princess cruise ship and pandemic relief. Mr. Wan also led the efforts to establish the first in the nation airport COVID-19 testing sites for employees, travelers and the local community at Oakland International Airport.

Mr. Wan will be working closely with CAPA President Gene Seroka, who is the Executive Director of the Port of Los Angeles. CAPA has provided public policy guidance for the 11 public commercial port authorities across the state for more than 60 years. The organization works with state and federal leaders on issues related to port operations and advancing the interests of the maritime community. The port authorities that comprise CAPA are responsible for handling 40 percent of all containerized imports and 30 percent of all exports in the U.S. More than 1 million California jobs and 3 million jobs nationally are linked to trade through CAPA member ports.

About the Port of Oakland

The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows. Together with its business partners, the Port supports more than 84,000 jobs.