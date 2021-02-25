  The version for the print
    Terms of references for Klaipeda Seaport's Southern part development to be prepared by American specialists

    SE Klaipeda State Seaport Authority announced the conclusion of a contract with the winner of the international procurement procedure the company registered in the United States of America "Moffatt & Nichol". With decades of experience developing the seaports worldwide the successfully for over seventy five years operating company will prepare the terms of references for the development of the Southern part of Klaipeda Seaport.

    "One of the challenges presently facing Klaipeda Port is the deficiency of the territories. Therefore the development of new zones – in this case the Southern part of the Port - will help the Port to remain competitive, to react efficiently to market changes  and to attract the investors. The potential of the new territory encompass not only the cargo handling and warehousing services that are typical to all seaports – manufacturing and service providing activities generating the high added value for the Seaport and the entire country, should be developed. The signing of this contract with the extremely experienced international company is the very significant step forward", told the director general of Klaipeda State Seaport Authority Algis Latakas. "We induce Lithuanian companies to participate in the procurement procedures, but the increased competition forms new global standards and creates the innovative traditions".

    Subject to the concluded contract the Contractor commits to prepare the terms of references of the development of the Southern part of the Seaport and to provide consulting services during the implementation of environmental impact assessment.

    Taking into account the possible land use of the Southern part of the Port anticipated in Klaipeda Port Master plan, the Contractor shall prepare the four alternatives of the terms of references of the possible development of the Southern part of the Port. The Contractor shall have to estimate the navigation channel and other parameters with reference to technology of construction works, natural and operating conditions, to envisage the minimal sediment accumulation.

    In future the territory covering approximately 70 hectares will be developed and the continuous quay line should stretch up to 1300 metres.  The entrance channel approximately 200 metres in length with 600 metres in width vessel turning circle should be constructed in the Seaport waters‘ territory. The parameters of the new Port should be adapted to vessels that will be 400 metres in length and 60 metres in beam with draft reaching up to 15,5 metres. The company will prepare the terms of references with regard to all these parameters and requirements.

    It has been planned that the new Port entrance will be constructed – the appropriate excavated soil dredged in the Port will be used. While developing the Southern part of the Port, marina accommodating small and leisure boats may be constructed too.

    The price of the contract concluded with the company "Moffatt & Nickol" is 139 150,00 euros including VAT. The Contractor committed to prepare the terms of references within the period of seven months. The entire contract validity period, including the consulting services during the implementation of the environmental impact assessment, is three years. Three companies participated in this procurement procedure.

    The international company "Moffatt & Nickol" has decades of design and planning experience worldwide working with port authorities, shipping companies and marine terminal operators. The company has over 40 offices in different countries.

