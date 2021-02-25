2021 February 25 16:15

Hiab to supply MV Commercial with 100 HIAB loader cranes

Hiab, part of Cargotec, will supply MV Commercial in the UK with 100 light, medium and heavy range HIAB loader cranes equipped with HiConnect™, according to the company's release. The deal is worth over EUR 5.7 million including installation for 60 cranes and has been booked in the 1st quarter of 2021.

MV Commercial provides sales and leasing for commercial vehicles, and has become one of the biggest national suppliers of specialist loader cranes. Founded in 2001, last year the business was named the UK Independent Dealer of the Year 2020.



Currently 60% of the cranes are contracted to be installed at Hiab’s own installation sites in the UK. MV Commercial and its customers can receive after-sales service from Hiab’s extensive service network in the UK and Ireland throughout the entire equipment lifecycle.

“This is a significant deal for Hiab, which will generate an ongoing pipeline of work for us from parts, service and repairs for up to ten years,” adds Ian Mitchell.

HiConnect™ enhances the productivity of Hiab customer’s businesses through connected Hiab equipment. The technology provides real-time insights into equipment utilisation, operation and condition. This data can be used to actively optimise performance, safety and avoid unnecessary downtime. Web-based dashboards with clear and simple overviews provide status monitoring, service planning and help improve the operation of each unit and operator.



About Hiab

Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, intelligent services, smart and connected solutions. Hiab’s around 3,400 employees worldwide work passionately for Hiab to be the number one partner and preferred load handling solution provider to its customers. As the industry pioneer and with a proud 75 year history, Hiab is committed to inspire and shape the future of intelligent load handling.

Hiab's class-leading load handling equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, LOGLIFT and JONSERED forestry and recycling cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO brands. Hiab ProCare™ service, the award-winning HiVision™ crane operating system, or the HiConnect™ platform demonstrate Hiab’s constant drive to provide intelligent services and smart solutions that add value to its customers.

Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion, and it employs around 11,500 people.