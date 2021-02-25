2021 February 25 14:25

Bunker prices are slightly up at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

The difference with the port of Singapore is $32 on the average

According to IAA PortNews, the average indicative prices at the port of Vladivostok as of 25 February 2021 are as follows:

- IFO-380 НS - $350 pmt (up $10 versus the previous period; $38 less than in Singapore)

- MGO- $505 pmt (up $5 versus the Thursday price; $24 less than in Singapore)

- VLSFO 0.5% - $480 pmt (up $10 versus the previous period; $35 less than in Singapore).

There is a seasonal deficit in the Far East region due to lower supplies in winder period.

The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

From 1 January 2020, the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50% in the areas beyond ECAs.

IAA PortNews’ analytical product “Price Bulletin” offers detailed indications of bunker fuels in the ports of Russia.