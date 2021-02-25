2021 February 25 13:13

Nevsky Shipyard delivers Pola Gali, yet another ship of Project RSD59

The ship is intended for shipping company Pola Rise



Nevsky Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant (Nevsky Shipyard, a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation), State Transport Leasing Company and shipping Pola Rise have signed the acceptance/delivery certificate for the Pola Gali, the third multipurpose dry cargo ship of Project RSD59. Nevsky Shipyard says the document was signed in Kronshtadt.

The contract for a five dry cargo carriers series was signed between Nevsky Shipyard, State Transport Leasing Company as a Customer and shipping company Pola Rise as a Leaseholder.

The RSD59 series vessels were designed for transportation of break bulk, bulk, container, timber, grain and oversize cargo, dangerous goods (Classes 1.4S, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.1, 8, 9 IMDG Code and BC Code’s Appendix B in the Caspian Sea, in the Mediterranean, Black, Baltic, White, North Seas, including sailings around Europe and to the Irish Sea in winter season.

Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb.

Key particulars: LOA: 140.88 m; Breadth overall: 16.98 m; Depth: 6.0 m; river/sea deadweight – 5,128/7,535. Cargo holds capacity: 11,292 cbm; Operating speed: 10,5 kn; Crew: 10; Accommodations: 14 with two extra cabins; Endurance: 20 days.

RS Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS and complies with all the requirements of international conventions being in force at the time keel laying.

Launching of the Pola Anatolia, fist in the five RSD59 series was held at Nevsky Shipyard on July 5, 2018. The second vessel Pola Anfisa (laid down May 25, 2017) was launched November 13, 2018. Keel laying for the third, fourth and fifth vessels (Pola Gali, Pola Callista and Pola Kiriena) was held on Nov. 12, Dec. 22 and July 2, 2017, respectively.

Schliesselburg, Russia based Nevsky Shipyard, LLC is one of the oldest enterprises of water transport in Russia’s North-West region, which has been building and repairing ships from 1952. Nevsky Shipyard’s production facilities are located on the left bank of the Neva River. The shipyard builds sea-going and inland vessels and performs repair and maintenance of any types. Its own shiplift enables Nevsky Shipyard to launch and lift for drydocking 150-m-long, 4,800-tonne ships.

