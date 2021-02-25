2021 February 25 11:32

NOVATEK and Shenergy Group sign SPA for LNG from Arctic LNG 2

PAO NOVATEK announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, NOVATEK Gas & Power Asia Pte. Ltd., and Shenergy Group signed a long-term LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) for the LNG produced from the Arctic LNG 2 project.

The SPA stipulates the cumulative supply of more than three (3) million tons of LNG for a term of 15 years and will be delivered to LNG terminals in China on DES basis.

“Our LNG commercial strategy is to diversify our client base and target end consumers in the fast-growing Asian Pacific region, and the LNG volumes produced from our Arctic LNG 2 project is core to our long-term objective of delivering affordable, secure and sustainable natural gas for many decades,” noted Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK’s Chairman of the Management Board. “The Chinese market is one of the key regions in our LNG marketing strategy, and we plan to further increase our supplies of liquefied natural gas to this country.”

Arctic LNG 2 envisages constructing three LNG liquefaction trains of 6.6 million tons per annum each, as well as cumulative gas condensate production capacity of 1.6 million tons per annum. The total LNG capacity of the three liquefaction trains will be 19.8 million tons. The Project utilizes an innovative construction concept using gravity-based structure (GBS) platforms to reduce overall capital cost and minimize the Project’s environmental footprint in the Arctic zone of Russia. As of 31 December 2020, the Utrenneye field’s 2P reserves under PRMS totaled 1,434 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 90 million tons of liquids.

The Project’s participants include: NOVATEK (60%), TOTAL (10%), CNPC (10%), CNOOC (10%) and the Japan Arctic LNG, consortium of Mitsui & Co and JOGMEC (10%).

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company’s shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol “NVTK”.