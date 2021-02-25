2021 February 25 17:20

APM Terminals Algeciras reaches all employees with a safety campaign

APM Terminals Algeciras has launched a creative campaign to effectively reach all personnel at the terminal, regardless of their form of employment, type of job or access to corporate information channels, according to the company's release.



“All of us coming to work at APM Terminals Algeciras have a shared responsibility for making – and keeping – this facility a safe place to work every single day. This is regardless of whether we are employed directly or indirectly, or whether we perform our tasks on permanent or temporary basis”, shares Jesús Cáceres, Chief Operations Officer at APM Terminals Algeciras.



Due to the nature of different types of jobs at the terminal, not all employees may have constant or direct access to most common corporate communication channels, such as intranet, which are used to share news and relevant updates. Limited time available to spend on corporate announcements in a fast-paced work environment is also an important factor. That is why the terminal has opted for short and engaging animated videos, that can be easily shared via WhatsApp and other popular communication channels, maximising their reach and delivering the message in a fun and visually appealing way.



