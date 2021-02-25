-
2021 February 25 09:59
CMA CGM implements FAK rates from the Mediterranean, Adriatic, North Africa & Black Sea to the Indian Subcontinent
CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from March 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice but not beyond March 31st, 2021:
These new FAK rates will apply as follows:
Origin Range: From East & West Med, Adriatic, North Africa (Algeria, Tunisia & Libya) & Black Sea ports
Destination Range: To India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka ports and inland points via said ports
Cargo: dry & special equipment in gauge
Date of application: From March 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice but not beyond March 31st, 2021
