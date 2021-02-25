  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 25 09:28

    Oil market sees mixed price movements

    Crude oil prices fluctuate between -0.05% and +0.16%

    As of February 25, 07:37, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 0.06% higher to settle at $66.22 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange, Brent Crude futures for April delivery - by 0.16% to $67.15 a barrel.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.05% to close at $63.19 a barrel.

    Crude oil market sees mixed price movements.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 25

12:10 ClassNK grants its first remote survey notation for PCC ORCA ACE
11:32 NOVATEK and Shenergy Group sign SPA for LNG from Arctic LNG 2
11:04 “K”Line commences technical management of Singapore’s first LNG bunkering vessel “FUELNG BELLINA”
10:33 Telemar wins 50-vessel service and maintenance contract with Fairplay Towage group
10:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 25, 2021
10:13 BC Ferries releases its third quarter results
09:59 CMA CGM implements FAK rates from the Mediterranean, Adriatic, North Africa & Black Sea to the Indian Subcontinent
09:50 BC Ferries' fifth battery hybrid-electric vessel launched
09:28 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of February 24

2021 February 24

18:06 Parkwind selects DEME Offshore for foundation EPCI contract at Arcadis Ost I
17:47 Ministry of Transport of Dagestan looks into organizing sea cruise tourism in Caspian Sea
17:26 ABS to class first ever Jones Act wind turbine installation vessel
17:16 Yangtze River Protection Law will come into force on 1st March, 2021
16:59 Admiral Kasatonov frigate of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet performs long range campaign tasks in Aegean Sea
16:28 Port of Antwerp deploys autonomous drones for safety enforcement
16:15 DFDS aims for greener ferries from alternative fuel project
15:51 Mordraga supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
15:29 Maersk backs plan to build Europe’s largest green ammonia facility
14:25 Vostochnaya Veft shipyard starts building yet another floating berth for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet
14:03 Cargill and Maersk Tankers combine volumes and market expertise to launch new bunker procurement service
13:44 Chuvash Republic to be provided with RUB 330 million for purchase of river transport
13:12 Contractors selected to construct the quays in the Amalia Harbour
12:31 Port of Oakland cargo volume off due to crowded ports
12:27 Corvette Stoyky of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet entered Oman on business call
11:57 Bureau Veritas joins the coalition for the energy of the future
11:23 MPA joins industry in ammonia fuelled tanker JDP
10:31 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 24, 2021
10:28 ASPO tests main propulsion plant of chemical tanker PortNews
10:09 The Grimaldi Group orders six ro/ro multipurpose vessels
09:27 Crude oil futures go down in response to growth of US resources
09:20 MPA and Yara join to Ammonia-fuelled tanker Joint Development Project
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of February 23

2021 February 23

19:35 Braemar to repeat record-breaking voyage of Corinth Canal in 2022 with new cruise unveiled by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
16:19 Cutter Thetis returns from a 43-day Caribbean Sea patrol
15:11 Meyer Werft starts construction on Arvia for P&O Cruises
14:18 The Coalition for the Energy of the Future unveils its first seven concrete actions and welcomes three new members
13:35 New JOSCAR accreditation: UK office approved for UK defence projects
12:08 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 23, 2021
11:21 Port of Gdansk lands first delivery of post Brexit fish

2021 February 22

15:12 Hamworthy Pumps wins pump contract for new Royal Navy frigates
13:37 Atlantic Shores announces monumental six-union agreement to train and hire New Jersey union workers
12:24 APM Terminals Algeciras reaches all employees with a safety campaign
11:43 USCG medevacs man from tug boat 60-miles off Grays Harbor
10:37 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 22, 2021

2021 February 21

14:51 Port of Oakland names Julie Lam CFO
13:22 Guy Cowan takes helm at Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd
12:16 ABP gains international ISO 14001 Environmental Management Certification
11:04 JAX LNG and TOTE Services conduct their first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering of a foreign-flagged vessel at JAXPORT
10:53 Missing yacht found near Whangarei

2021 February 20

18:05 Sevmorzavod shipyard launches starboard pontoon for floating crane of Project ПК-700
16:59 The Panhellenic Crew Union to launch a 48-hour strike at the port of Piraeus in Greece
16:20 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 21,600 pmt
15:03 Conrad hosts steel cutting ceremony for GLDD
14:37 Busan Port's chain portal is introduced as a best practice in port digitalization
14:13 Rail subsidiary Metrans to expand network through investment in Hungary
13:48 Government of Finland proposed extension to validity of ships’ crew qualification certificates
13:06 Crowley integrates Jensen Maritime into new Engineering Services Group
12:54 Professor Horst Linde: Container terminal in Świnoujście will fill the gap between Hamburg and Gdansk
12:12 NAVTOR acquires vessel analytics and performance specialist Tres Solutions