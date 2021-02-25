-
Oil market sees mixed price movements
Crude oil prices fluctuate between -0.05% and +0.16%
As of February 25, 07:37, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 0.06% higher to settle at $66.22 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange, Brent Crude futures for April delivery - by 0.16% to $67.15 a barrel.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.05% to close at $63.19 a barrel.
