2021 February 25 09:28

Oil market sees mixed price movements

Crude oil prices fluctuate between -0.05% and +0.16%

As of February 25, 07:37, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 0.06% higher to settle at $66.22 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange, Brent Crude futures for April delivery - by 0.16% to $67.15 a barrel.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.05% to close at $63.19 a barrel.



