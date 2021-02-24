2021 February 24 17:16

Yangtze River Protection Law will come into force on 1st March, 2021

Yangtze River Protection Law will come into force on 1st March, 2021, according to X-PRESS FEEDERS's release.

Under the new law, it is forbidden to transport “highly toxic chemicals” and “other dangerous chemicals” prohibited by the state from inland transportation. These cargoes are also prohibited on water in the Yangtze River Basin. From 1st of March, 2021, ships will be banned in transportation of the entry, exit, transit and transhipment of the above prohibited cargoes, including bulk and in package.

Any violation of this new law will be subject to hefty fine (between RMB200,000 to RMB2,000,000), and in serious cases, offenders shall be ordered to suspend business and have their business licenses revoked.

In adherence to the new regulations and with effect from 1st March, 2021 (sailing date), as Shanghai WGQ terminals are situated within the Yangtze River Basin, X-Press Feeders will not be able to accept all DG application for commodities listed under this list for loading and discharging in Shanghai WGQ. X-Press Feeders shall also be unable to accept all DG application for commodities listed under this list for other port of loadings and discharges that require said cargo to be Remain on Board (ROB) in transit or transhipped in Shanghai WGQ.