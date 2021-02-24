  The version for the print
    Mordraga supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor

    Mordraga LLC supports the 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor. The event organized by the leading maritime industry media group PortNews will be held in Moscow on 10-11 March 2021.

    The Congress supported by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Rosatom will include the 8th International Dredging Forum (Day 1) and the 4th Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering" (Day 2).

    The Congress programme focuses on the latest dredging and hydraulic engineering technologies as well as project being implemented in Russian ports and on inland water ways of the Russian Federation. Speakers and delegates will discuss specific features of dredging works and construction of the dedicated fleet and equipment.

    Mordraga LLC, Russian company founded in 2005 as part of Belgian DEME Group (a global group with over 150 years' experience in maritime construction and engineering work worldwide) provides a complete cycle of solutions in dredging, land reclamation and hydraulic engineering at seaports and in open sea for laying of underwater pipelines and installation of offshore structures including platforms. The company’s fleet numbers over 100 modern ships of multiple purpose.

    Registration for the Congress is underway. More about the Congress >>>>

