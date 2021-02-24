2021 February 24 16:15

DFDS aims for greener ferries from alternative fuel project

DFDS has partnered with major Danish organisations including Arla, Maersk, Danish Crown and DLG in Power-to-Ammonia, a new alternative fuel project, according to the company's release.



This new project is complementary to alternative fossils projects that we are already engaged in and adds green ammonia to company's pipeline of alternative fossils including green hydrogen, green methanol and MASH biofuel. Future Power-to-Ammonia will see the creation of one of Europe’s largest green ammonia production facilities.

Green ammonia is an ideal replacement for fuel oil used on ferries because it is produced by a 100% renewable and carbon-free process. It can be burnt in a solid oxide fuel cell with only water and nitrogen as a by-product.



DFDS owns more than 50 ferries, accounting for 96% of the company’s emissions. Reducing CO2 emissions by 45% over the next decade and the goal is to become climate neutral by 2050.

The Power-to-Ammonia project will be based in Esbjerg on the west coast of Denmark. It aims to produce around 50,000 tonnes of green fuel and possibly serve as a North Sea fuel hub. The facility is expected to be operational in 2026.