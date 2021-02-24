2021 February 24 14:25

Vostochnaya Veft shipyard starts building yet another floating berth for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet

Vladivostok based Vostochnaya Veft shipyard says it has started cutting steel for the floating berth of Project PM-61М intended for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet.

The berth can simultaneously accommodate two submarines and two surface ships with displacement not exceeding 5,000 tonnes. It can also provide for water and power supply to ships, ensure ship-to-shore telephone communication and cargo handling operations involving rubber-tired and track-mounted cranes.

“Construction of berths is, probably, the easiest activity of the company. Their cost is relatively low as compared with other orders and the construction time is less, — says Dmitry Matveyev, Production Director of Vostochnaya Verf JSC. — nevertheless, regular production of berths ensures full loading of our hull production workshop parallel to outfitting of ships as well as development of senior shipbuilders’ potential before involving them in more demanding orders”.

In 2020, the company delivered three floating berths (two for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet and one for Russia’s FSB). Apart from the berth, the shipyard is building five crab catching ships, two small sea-going tankers and two border guard ships.

Vostochnaya Verf OJSC (former name Vladivostok Shipyard, Shipyard No.602) was created in 1952 to build ships for the USSR Pacific Fleet and Border Service of the Far East region. The enterprise was incorporated in 1994. In 1950-2000, the shipyard built over 400 vessels for the Navy, border services and fishing companies. Since January 2020, it is the sole contractor for projects of the Ministry of Defense in the Far East and a resident of the Free Port of Vladivostok (CPV). Vostochnaya Verf capabilities allow the shipyard to provide a complete scope of construction of ships with length of 120 m, breadth of 16 m, depth of 25 m and displacement of 3,500 tonnes.