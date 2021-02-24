2021 February 24 13:44

Chuvash Republic to be provided with RUB 330 million for purchase of river transport

The Chuvash Republic will be provided with RUB 330 million for the purchase of river transport. According to the official website of the RF Government, the related decree was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on 19 February 2021 (No424-р).



The Chuvashia will acquire three Valdai 45 hydrofoils for high-speed transportation of passengers by rivers. Ships of Valdai 45 design can accommodate 45 passengers with the cruising range of 400 kilometers. The lead ship of the series was presented in 2018.



According to the statement, that will improve the transport services in the region and contribute to the development of domestic tourism, and cruise routes in particular.



The issue of passenger fleet modernization was discussed during the working visit of Mikhail Mishustin in Chuvashia on 30 September 2020.



The lead ship of Valdai 45R design was presented in May 2018, at the Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).





