2021 February 24 12:27

Corvette Stoyky of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet entered Oman on business call

The corvette Stoyky of the Baltic Fleet made a scheduled business call at the port of Salalah (Oman), says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

During the stay in the port, the Russian warship will refuel, replenish fresh water and food supplies, and its crew will have the opportunity to relax on the shore. After the completion of the call, which will last until February 23, the ship of the Baltic Fleet will continue to perform its tasks.

A detachment of ships of the Baltic Fleet consisting of the corvette Stoyky, the medium sea tanker Kola and the sea tug Yakov Grebelsky went to sea from the permanent base of the city of Baltiysk to perform the planned tasks of a long-distance campaign on December 16, 2020.

On February 15 and 16, the crews of the corvette Stoyky and the tanker Kola took part in a joint Russian-Iranian naval exercise in the Gulf of Oman and the Northwestern Indian Ocean.