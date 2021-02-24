2021 February 24 11:57

Bureau Veritas joins the coalition for the energy of the future

Bureau Veritas joins the Coalition for the Energy of the Future, gathering 14 international companies committed to accelerating the energy transition in transport and logistics.

Launched in late 2019, the Coalition for the Energy of the Future aims at accelerating the development of future energies and technologies to sustain new green mobility models and reduce the impact of transport and logistics on climate change.

To achieve genuine technological breakthroughs with tangible results by 2030, the Coalition’s three main goals are:

To unlock a more extensive portfolio of clean energy sources;

To decrease the energy consumption per kilometer-equivalent of goods mobility;

To reduce the proportion of emissions linked to transport and logistics.

Seven projects are already being developed with first milestones to be reached as early as 2021.