2021 February 24 10:31

MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 24, 2021

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO Gasoil) in the main world hubs) demonstrated upward on February 23:



380 HSFO: USD/MT – 412.69 (+8.23)

VLSFO: USD/MT – 519.89 (+9.76)

MGO: USD/MT – 579.18 (+4.14)











Correlation between the Market Bunker Price Index (MBP) vs MABUX Digital Bunker Price Index (DBP) in four major hubs on February 23 remained undercharging of 380 HSFO bunker grades in all selected ports ranging from minus 4USD (Houston) to minus 28USD (Singapore). VLSFO is overcharged in Rotterdam (+5USD), Fujairah (+7USD) and Houston (+15USD) while it is underrated in Singapore (-3USD). MGO LS is undervalued in all hubs except of Houston (+2USD).













Meantime, world oil indexes demonstrated slight irregular changes on February 23.



Brent for April settlement increased by $0.13 to $65.37 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for April fell by $0.03 to $61.67 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $3.70 to WTI. Gasoil for March delivery added $6.00.



Today oil indexes decrease amid unexpected build in U.S. crude inventories.



According to the American Petroleum Institute (API), U.S. crude oil inventories showed a build of 1.026 million barrels for the last. Forecasts had predicted a 5.372-million-barrel draw. Refinery crude runs fell by 2.2 million bpd. Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration due later in the day. It looks like supply in the U.S. will recover faster than refineries, and supply is going to outpace demand in the next few weeks that is negative to the market.



Losses were capped by global stimulus packages to bolster economic growth, increasing demand for commodities and continued hopes that the COVID-19 vaccines rollout will lead to eased lockdown restrictions globally.



We expect bunker prices won’t demonstrate big changes today: plus/minus 1-3 USD for 380 HSFO, 3-6 USD up for MGO.